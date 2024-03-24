Offensive lineman who left Alabama hints at transferring back to Crimson Tide

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Kadyn Proctor is doing an about-face.

Again.

After transferring from Alabama to Iowa, the former five-star recruit is reportedly going back into the transfer portal and returning to Tuscaloosa.

Proctor confirmed to On3 he will be going back into the portal, and earlier this week, he posted on his Instagram story a graphic of Michael Jordan’s infamous “I’m back” in reference to Jordan’s return to the NBA in 1995.

Proctor started all 14 Crimson Tide games as a true freshman and had the highest grade of any left tackle during conference championship weekend.

But shortly after head coach Nick Saban retired, Proctor entered the portal and went to his hometown school, which he grew up a fan of.

“This is ultimately where I wanted to be. It’s the first place I thought of when I entered the transfer portal. So, I had my mind made up when I entered the transfer portal,” Proctor said of transferring to Iowa, via The Athletic.

But, two months later, after a spring break trip with his Crimson Tide teammates, all signs point to him heading back to Alabama.

This is not the first time Proctor spurned Iowa for the Crimson Tide. He had initially committed to the Hawkeyes in high school but changed his mind on early signing day.

“It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said earlier this week. “We wish him well in the future.”

Proctor cannot enter the portal until next month since he is a non-graduate. So, he is still listed as an active player on Iowa’s roster.

He was the No. 1 offensive lineman for the high school Class of 2023 and the seventh-ranked player overall.

The Crimson Tide won the SEC, which earned them a trip to the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed, but they lost in the Rose Bowl to eventual national champion Michigan.

