Odell Beckham Jr suggests he played second half of 2021 season ‘without an ACL’

Odell Beckham Jr. played a big role in getting the Los Angeles Rams their first Super Bowl title since 1999 and on Saturday made a shocking revelation about how injured he was during the 2021 season.

Beckham tweeted he played the last half of the season “without an ACL.”

“Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea (sic), he wrote.

Beckham has battled injuries his entire career. In 2014, he admitted to playing through two hamstring injuries while a member of the New York Giants and in 2017 missed some time with a fractured left ankle. With the Cleveland Browns, he battled a sports hernia and a torn ACL in his left knee.

He would then suffer another torn ACL in his left knee during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He scored a touchdown in that game.

Beckham has been a free agent since the offseason began and is still recovering from the latest torn ACL. His potential return to the Rams doesn’t seem to be out of the question.

Beckham crashed Rams coach Sean McVay’s wedding last month, much to the delight of the head coach.

The veteran wide receiver has been one of the most prolific players since entering the league. In 96 career games, he has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler.