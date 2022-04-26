Odell Beckham Jr. still hurting over not finishing Super Bowl

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made it to the NFL’s biggest stage but left early due to injury — which ruined the moment for him.

After suffering a torn ACL in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, Beckham enters the new season with a window of recovery ahead.

OBJ noted on Tuesday, via Twitter, that the early exit still haunts him most throughout his rehab.

He tweeted, “Man!!! Y’all forgive me! Some days my energy just hasn’t been there! Tryna let this Super Bowl … go man, my heart still aches. Thankful but that was a dream, only to turn into a nightmare. I’m comin back around!”

What the wideout can celebrate was an exceptional outing on the championship stage and tremendous progress in his ACL recovery.

In his first Super Bowl appearance, Beckham recorded two receptions on three targets for 52 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

OBJ showed off some speed with an update video in March — just four months after his ACL repair surgery.

Beckham hit exceptional speed in the footage and appears to be on track for full recovery sooner than later.

OutKick’s ProFootballDoc signed off on the progress.

Though OBJ remains unsigned, Stafford said that he stays in touch to express hopes of a new deal.

“I’ve been in contact with him, both checking on his knee, his new addition to his family, and just letting him know that we’d love to still have him,” Stafford said.

