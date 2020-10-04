Odell Beckham Jr. scores dagger TD as Browns get their swagger back vs. Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. reminded the NFL why he is still one of the best players in the league – in case anyone forgot.

Beckham capped off one of his best games with the Cleveland Browns with a 50-yard rushing touchdown on a reverse to put the icing on the win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham looked to have been gobbled up for a loss before he blew by a defender behind the line of scrimmage and then threw the Swiss cheese Dallas defense for the score.

It was the wide receiver’s third touchdown of the game.

Beckham caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jarvis Landry to start the game. He then had a 4-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in the second quarter. He finished with five catches for 81 yards and had 73 rushing yards.

Cleveland won the game 49-38. Mayfield was 19-for-30 with 165 yards and two touchdown passes.

It wasn’t for lack of trying on the Cowboys’ part. The team was down 31-14 at half time and were scoreless in the third quarter. Dallas put up 24 points on Cleveland in the fourth quarter and may have had a chance to tie the game if it weren’t for the Beckham touchdown dagger.

Dak Prescott was 41-for-58 with 502 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a game-ending interception. It was the third straight game he’s thrown for more than 450 passing yards and the first time he threw for more than 500 yards in a game.

Amari Cooper led the Dallas receivers with 12 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. Rookie CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Schultz had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

For the Browns, it was about separating from mediocrity.

Kevin Stefanski picked up his third win of his head-coaching career. He tied former coach Hue Jackson who only had three coaching wins in 2 1/2 seasons with the Browns.

It was the first time the Browns scored 31 points in the first half since Bernie Kosar was leading the team in 1991. Cleveland also has 30 or more points in three straight games for the first time since 1969.

Cleveland moved to 3-1 with the win. It’s the first time they started the season 3-1 since 2001.

Dallas dropped to 1-3 with the loss.