Odell Beckham Jr. explains animated rant on sideline with Browns coach Freddie Kitchens

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. was appeared to get into a sideline confrontation with head coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday, but the wide receiver insisted there was an innocent explanation.

Beckham told reporters after the 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens he was complaining to Kitchens that the officials had warned him he would be ejected from the game if he got another personal foul penalty and if he and cornerback Marcus Peters didn’t stop trash-talking each other.

“We were just talking,” Beckham said, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. “Football, the refs making calls. Basically they were warning me that one more personal foul — or whatever it is — and I’d be out the game.”

Beckham already had one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called on him earlier in the game when he appeared to taunt the Baltimore sideline.

“I thought [it] was pretty stupid that I got a personal foul for a celebration that I’ve done all year,” Beckham said. “It’s not like there was a player in front of me or anybody. It was very unintentional. The whole field is facing this way and I’m facing [the other] way. I’m not talking to nobody. Personally I thought it was stupid, but it is what it is.”

Beckham had four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Cleveland fell to 6-9 on the season and were eliminated from playoff contention.