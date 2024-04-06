Odell Beckham Jr appears to address speculation on NFL future: ‘Lol I’m confused’

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently shared a surprising update on Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham’s future.

Multiple screenshots surfaced showing a Snapchat post of Hill hugging Beckham. The Dolphins receiver seemed to “confirm” that Beckham had landed in Miami by appearing to caption the photo with a simple message, “OBJ to Miami confirmed.”

But Beckham, who spent the past season with the Baltimore Ravens, seemed to be caught off guard by Hill’s news.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Lol I’m Confused (sic) today did I sign somewhere ?” Beckham wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter on Friday.

ODELL BECKHAM JR REVEALS ‘BIGGEST REGRET’ FROM INFAMOUS BOAT TRIP

Beckham also suggested that he had been contacted by multiple people who were apparently trying to determine if he would indeed team up with Hill in 2024.

“Errbody (sic) keep hittin me,” Beckham wrote.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

The Dolphins have not given any official indications that a deal with Beckham was in the works. Beckham did visit the team last month. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel later spoke about the team’s interest in the star wideout.

“Things went great with him,” McDaniel said in March via USA Today. “We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players like Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career and still has really good football in front of him and has options. I think those conversations will be ongoing. We’ll see where they go.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 31-year-old receiver finished the 2023 campaign with 35 catches for 565 yards. He agreed to the terms of a one-year deal with the Ravens last offseason.

He hauled in two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI, before exiting with what turned out to be an ACL injury.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.