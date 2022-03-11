Odalis Perez, former All-Star MLB pitcher, dead at 44

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Odalis Perez, a former MLB pitcher who spent 11 seasons in the big leagues, died after an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic, his attorney said Thursday. He was 44.

The Los Angeles Dodgers released a statement confirming Perez’s death.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Perez. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the team said.

Perez’s attorney Walin Batista told ESPN that Perez fell from a ladder while he was alone at his home.

MLB, PLAYERS AGREE TO NEW LABOR DEAL AFTER MONTHS OF NEGOTIATING

“Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio. We don’t know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy,” Batista said.

Perez played for the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals over the course of his career. He was an All-Star for the Dodgers in 2002, when he was 15-10 with a 3.00 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 32 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He last pitched for the Nationals in 2008. He made 30 starts for Washington and had a 4.34 ERA and 119 strikeouts. He had reportedly signed a minor league contract with the team for the 2009 season but didn’t report to camp while he hoped for a major league contract. He didn’t pitch in the majors again.