Oba Femi, Stephanie Vaquer maintain dominance in NXT with victories at Stand & Deliver

LAS VEGAS – Oba Femi and Stephanie Vaquer walked into NXT Stand & Deliver at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday as champions and exited the arena with their belts still strapped around their waists.

In high-octane, multi-person matches, Femi and Vaquer remained dominant.

Femi defeated Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans in a triple-threat match. Femi somehow managed to power through Evans’ high-flying style and survive multiple cutters and splashes. The champion showed his strength and managed to throw Evans through the barricade at one point in the match.

With the bout about to end, Evans nailed Femi with a corkscrew splash from the top rope. Williams entered the ring and got Evans with a trick shot. Femi slammed Williams onto Evans. As Williams rolled out of the ring, Femi used the pop-up powerbomb to finish off Evans and get the three count to retain the title.

Vaquer needed to dig a little deeper and fend off three dangerous women in the ring — Giulia, Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker — each capable of taking the title away from the Chilean superstar.

The match started with Vaquer and Giulia working together to take care of their opponents in the ring. Then, they went after each other. Giulia nailed Vaquer with several headbutts at one point to take advantage.

Parker stacked all three opponents in the corner and used her backside to cause havoc.

The four competitors did damage to each other when they had submission maneuvers locked in. Nobody tapped out, but the spot energized the crowd.

Vaquer’s ring awareness showed up as well toward the end of the match. She broke up a pin on Parker flying from the top rope. She then pinned Parker for the win.

Elsewhere, Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolan won in the women’s fatal four-way gauntlet match. Tatum pinned Cora Jade and Jacy Jayne to eliminate those teams on the way to a victory.

Paxley and Dolan will face the winner between the teams of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the WWE women’s tag team championship. The title match will be fought on the second night of WrestleMania.

Ricky Saints defended the North American championship against Ethan Page. Saints received a tremendous pop from the crowd to begin the Stand & Deliver card.

Hank and Tank stunned Nathan Fraser and Axiom in what arguably may have been the match of the day. The underdogs gave it their all to stun the team known as Fraxiom and end its 230-day reign as NXT tag-team champions.

Sol Ruca became a star of the show, winning her first NXT singles title after fending off five other women in a ladder match to claim the vacant title.

Ruca nailed her competitors with Sol Snatchers seemingly out of nowhere to claim the belt.

The card also saw a pivotal breakup.

The D’Angelo Family seemed to be more like acquaintances as Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo turned on Tony D’Angelo during their match against DarkState. It allowed DarkState’s Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox to take advantage and win their match.

Lorenzo was booed as he left his family in disgust.

Stand & Deliver is the marquee event of the year for NXT, and fans could see wrestlers hit the main roster at one point in their careers. For some, it will be sooner than later.