Oakland Raiders' Trayvon Mullen could play in season finale after hard hit led to hospital visit

Oakland Raiders rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen could play in the season finale against the Denver Broncos after he was taken off the field on a stretcher following a scary collision during Sunday’s game.

The collision occurred late in the Raiders’ 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mullen collided with teammate Curtis Riley while they were trying to tackle Chargers receiver Andre Patton. Mullen went down with a head and neck injury. He was strapped onto a backboard, carted off the field, and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who played with Mullen while the two were at Clemson, told reporters after the game the injury was tough to watch, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

“He has been my dog for a long time,” he said. “I’m sure he’s going to be okay, but I’m definitely still worried about him. It was a really bad hit. He’s in everybody’s prayers.”

Surprisingly, Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters Monday that there’s a chance Mullen plays at Denver on Sunday.

“We’re still in the process of getting all the information from the trainer,” Gruden said, according to Raiders Wire. “There is a chance [running back] Josh Jacobs could play, [Offensive lineman Richie] Incognito is still questionable. We got really good news on Trayvon Mullen. He’s got a chance to play this week. So does [safety] Lamarcus Joyner. Again, I won’t update the exact nature of their injuries until I get further notice from [head trainer] Rod Martin.”

Mullen, a second-round draft pick, has played in all 15 games this season. He has 44 total tackles and one interception.