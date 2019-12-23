Oakland Raiders can make the playoffs only if these things happen

The Oakland Raiders have a lot riding on Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.

With a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday improving their record to 7-8, the Raiders hung on to their waning playoff hopes heading into their final game. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans both lost to boost the Raiders in the standings, while the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Carolina Panthers to help the team in terms of strength of schedule.

Oakland can still make the playoffs by defeating the Denver Broncos on the road Sunday. But a ton of things need to happen along with that.

“We have a long way to go, but today is an obvious step in the right direction,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after the game, according to the Las Vegas Journal-Review.

On Sunday, the Raiders need the Houston Texans to beat the Titans, the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Steelers and the Colts to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. If all those things happen, coupled with a Raiders win, then Oakland will sneak into the last playoff spot.

Currently, the Titans have the final playoff spot and would play the Kansas City Chiefs if the playoffs began tomorrow.

Oakland has had a tumultuous season from start to finish. Making the playoffs, however, would be an incredible end to 2019.