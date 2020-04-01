Oakland Athletics minor league manager on ventilator, battling coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An Oakland Athletics minor league manager was hospitalized in Louisiana and placed on a ventilator as he battles the coronavirus, his fiance said Tuesday night.

Webster Garrison, 54, managed the Class-A Stockton Ports last season and was expected to manage in the Arizona Fall League this year. His fiance, Nikki Trudeaux, tweeted that Garrison was “turning the corner” in his fight against the deadly virus.

“Web was 100% dependent on the ventilator yesterday morning, 80% this morning and now 60% tonight,” she tweeted. “His respiratory blood work came back really good, too!! He’s coming back to us y’all. … Keep praying.”

The Athletics said Tuesday there were no immediate updates on a minor league staffer who was battling COVID-19. Oakland didn’t name the staffer. The franchise said no other team member has tested positive for the virus.

“We want to extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to our colleague for a speedy recovery,” the team said over the weekend. “We are committed to providing him and his family with support and care. Every person on our team plays a critical role to our success and we look forward to his return to the field when he is healthy.”

Garrison, a Marrero, La., native, played in five games for the Athletics during the 1996 season but never resurfaced in the majors. He was 0-for-9 with one walk in 10 plate appearances.

Trudeaux said she had also tested positive for COVID-19.

“This man, my fiancé, Webster Garrison, the love of my life, is on a ventilator in the hospital, fighting for his life, and I can’t even be at his side!”

She added Monday: “He is not getting worse! He is fighting hard and making small milestones.”

It’s unclear how Garrison contracted the illness. At least 5,200 coronavirus cases and 239 deaths have been reported in Louisiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.