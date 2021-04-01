Number of therapists in Deshaun Watson case is 'unusual,' former NFL exec says

Deshaun Watson received public support from more than a dozen massage and physical therapists on Wednesday amid a large swath of sexual misconduct lawsuits brought against him.

Amid the frenzy swirling around the Houston Texans quarterback, many wondered why an NFL player of Watson’s stature would need to have work done from nearly 40 therapists over the last year or so. The allegations against Watson go back to 2019.

Andrew Brandt, a former NFL executive with the Green Bay Packers, tweeted the number of therapists involved was strange.

“Making no statement on innocence/guilt of Deshaun Watson, but the number of therapists is unusual. Many players get massages with standing appointments with same therapist. In Green Bay there were 2-3 that most players (and I) used. Most teams have a couple that work with them,” he wrote.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin released testimonials from 18 women who said the claims against the NFL star “are wholly inconsistent with their experiences with him and who they believe him to be.” The women said in separate statements that they never experienced anything that’s being claimed in the various lawsuits.

Hardin maintained his client’s innocence throughout the process thus far. Watson hasn’t publicly commented on the allegations since the first lawsuit was filed a few weeks ago.

The NFL is investigating the allegations.

“It’s a legal process so we’re certainly respectful of that,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said on the Texans’ All-Access podcast on Tuesday. “We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, what’s been discussed, are certainly troubling. Organizationally that’s not something that we can condone, those types of actions. But, again, we’ll let the legal process take care of itself.”