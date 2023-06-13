Nuggets win franchise’s first NBA championship after holding off Heat in Game 5

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to capture its first title in franchise history on Monday night.

Denver won the series 4-1 and won the game 94-89. Jimmy Butler would miss a fadeaway three to try to tie the game and the Nuggets came down with the rebounds. Bruce Brown sunk two clutch free throws to put the game away.

Nikola Jokic led the way with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. Jamal Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.