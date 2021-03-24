Nuggets' Jamal Murray, Michael Malone talk Boulder grocery store shooting

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray appeared to be in disbelief when recalling the shooting that took place at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store Monday evening that left 10 people dead.

Murray was asked about his thoughts on the shooting after Denver’s 110-99 victory over the Orlando Magic Tuesday night.

“It’s stupid for that to happen, and that’s 10 lives gone like that in a snap of the fingers. Just going to shop, get food, eggs, milk, and it’s crazy it can happen that easy. It’s crazy to think that you can walk in a store and your life could be over,” Murray said.

Denver coach Michael Malone also gave brief comments on the Boulder shooting.

“We get judged on wins and losses, but if you take a step back, and you put yourself in one of those families, what do you feel?” he asked, via the Denver Post.

Malone read the names of the victims before the game started. Boulder is about 27.5 miles northwest of Denver. He dedicated the game to them.

“Hopefully the players understand the tragedy that happened and what it means for us because we represent Denver, and Boulder is right there with us,” Malone said. “We’re still thinking of everybody and hope that Boulder stays strong.”

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was charged with 10 counts of murder in the shooting. He was booked into Boulder County Jail.

The Associated Press contributed to thise report.