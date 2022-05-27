Novak Djokovic welcomes Australian Open return amid government change: ‘I would love to come back’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Novak Djokovic breezed through the third round of the French Open Thursday and is one step closer to earning his record 21st Grand Slam singles title, but the Serbian still has his sights on winning another Australian Open title.

After a seemingly effortless 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Alijaz Bedene, Novak was asked by reporters if he would return to Australia to play after Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded in the election last week.

“I don’t know anything about whether my visa is going to be reinstated or whether I’m going to be allowed to come back to Australia. I would like to. I would like to go there and play the Australian Open,” Djokovic said, via Reuters.

Djokovic has won a record nine times at the Australian Open and was looking for a record 21st Grand Slam title when he was held in a detention center upon entering the country over a visa exemption because he was unvaccinated against COVID-19.

He was later deported from the country and now faces a three-year ban from reentering.

“I don’t hold any grudges,” Djokovic continued. “Look, you know, it was what it was. If I have an opportunity to go back to Australia and play a place where I made the biggest success in my career on Grand Slam, I would love to come back.”

Djokovic could achieve his 21st Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, but he may have to face Rafael Nadal, who was able to break the record first in Melbourne.

“It’s not possible to play perfectly but to strive to play close to perfection,” Djokovic said after his third-round match. “I want to play my characteristic game, my aggressive game. It is not always possible, but today it was very good.”