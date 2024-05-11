Novak Djokovic wears bicycle helmet to Italian Open training session after getting hit in the head with bottle

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Novak Djokovic wasn’t taking any chances this weekend.

The Serbian tennis star showed up to the Foro Italico in Rome on Saturday sporting a bicycle helmet as he signed autographs for fans with a smile.

“Today I came prepared,” he said in a post on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The decision to wear protective gear followed a scary scene at the Italian Open just a day earlier.

After a 6-3, 6-1 win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet, Djokovic was exiting the clay court when he stopped to sign autographs for fans. That’s when an aluminum water bottle fell from the crowd above, hitting Djokovic directly on the top of his head.

He collapsed to the ground where he appeared to hold his head for several minutes before eventually exiting the court.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC INJURED AFTER BOTTLE FALLS ON HIS HEAD WHILE SIGNING AUTOGRAPHS

“While leaving center court after his match, Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs. He received medical attention and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel. His condition is not a cause for concern,” organizers said in a statement.

Djokovic released a statement of his own on X calling the incident an “accident.”

“Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tournament organizers later shared a video revealing that a fan leaning over to greet Djokovic was responsible for the incident. Video showed the water bottle falling out of a backpack he was wearing as he leaned over the stands.

Despite it all, Djokovic, 36, appeared to be in good spirits as he arrived at the sports facility in Rome on Saturday. He won his first match on Friday after taking nearly a month off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.