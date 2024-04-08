Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer for another historic tennis milestone

Tennis great Novak Djokovic showed last season that age is just a number as he won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the sport.

On Sunday, he did it again.

Djokovic broke the record for oldest player to be ranked at No. 1 in the ATP rankings at 36 years and 321 days old. He surpassed Roger Federer who was 36 years and 320 days old in 2018 when he moved into the No. 1 spot.

Djokovic is one of eight men’s tennis players who have been ranked No. 1 in their 30s, according to Tennis.com. The list includes Federer, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, John Newcombe, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Andy Murray. Agassi and Nadal were 33 when they were ranked at the top and the other tennis stars were each 30 years old.

Now, the Serbian tennis star is preparing for the French Open.

He lost in the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells to Luca Nardi and was eliminated from the Australian Open in a loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

The Monte-Carlo Masters is next on Djokovic’s schedule. The first round begins Tuesday.

The next Grand Slam on the docket for the sport is the French Open. The tournament begins May 20.

Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam titles – the most of any player on the men’ side. Nadal is second with 22 and Federer had 20 before he retired.

