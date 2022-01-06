Tennys Sandgren, an American tennis player who is not participating in the Australian Open because he’s unvaccinated against the coronavirus, defended Novak Djokovic as the Serbian tennis star hopes to come out a winner in his ordeal with the Australian government.

Djokovic is hoping an Australian court will rule in his favor after he was granted a medical exemption to get around the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all players participating in the Australian Open but his visa to enter the country was revoked. He now faces deportation and other legal hurdles.

Sandgren came out in support of Djokovic.

“Just to be crystal clear here,” Sandgren tweeted, “2 separate medical boards approved his exemption And politicians are stopping it Australia doesn’t deserve to host a grand slam.”

Tennis’ world No. 1’s case was adjourned until Monday because of a delay in receiving the application for a review of the visa decisions and the temporary ban on his deportation. He was transferred to a hotel controlled by immigration officials that also houses asylum seekers and refugees.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended the process and revealed Djokovic’s visa was canceled.

“Mr Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant,” Morrison tweeted.

The Australian Border Forces also released a statement stating that Djokovic did not provide the “appropriate evidence” to meet the government’s entry requirements, resulting in his visa being canceled.

“Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia,” the statement read, via The Age.

Djokovic had not disclosed whether he’s vaccinated against the coronavirus, which is at the heart of the issue. He had landed in the country thinking he had Victoria state approval that would shield him from regulations requiring all players, fans and staff to have received the COVID-19 vaccination to be at the Australian Open. Apparently, that would’ve been OK to enter the tournament, but not the country.

The Australian Open begins onJan. 17.

