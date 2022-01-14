close

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is appealing his Australian visa cancellation for a second time after the country’s minister of immigration revoked it in an ongoing saga over his coronavirus vaccine status.

He is supposed to be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Australian Open tournament, which he has won a record nine times already. But he might not get to play this year and has been threatened with arrest and even deportation.

Alex Hawke, Australia’s minister for immigration, citizen and migrant services, said in a statement Friday that he was exercising power under the country’s Migration Act to cancel Djokovic’s visa once again, days after a judge overturned the first cancellation.

Defending men’s champion Serbia’s Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. AP Photo/Mark Baker) ( AP Photo/Mark Baker)

NOVAK DJOKOVIC GETS AUSTRALIAN VISA CANCELED AGAIN, FACES DEPORTATION

He said he did so “on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”

He framed Djokovic’s vaccine status as a border security issue and said he based his decision after receiving information from the country’s Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force.

In response, the Border Force said it could confirm that Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia.”

“Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia,” the Force said in a statement.