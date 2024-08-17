Nottingham Forest player suffers gruesome leg injury in opening minutes of Premier League opener

Brazilian midfielder Danilo was taken off the field in a stretcher less than ten minutes into Nottingham Forest’s season opener after he appeared to suffer a gruesome leg injury in Saturday’s match against Bournemouth.

The horrifying scene unfolded just after the six-minute mark of the game when Danilo and Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo both went to challenge for the ball.

The players collided, but Danilo appeared to injure himself when he landed hard on his left foot.

Danilo, who joined Forest from Palmeiras last year, was seen calling over for help as he stayed on the ground in obvious pain.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

He was immediately surrounded by players and medical staff. Screens were eventually brought out to shield him from the stadium, and the game was delayed for several minutes until he was taken off in a stretcher.

The extent of Danilo’s injury was not immediately known, but it was reported that he had broken his leg. Images of the incident appeared to show the graphic nature of his injury.

The game resumed after the delay with Nottingham Forest taking a 1-0 lead by halftime. The match ended in a draw.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

