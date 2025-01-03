Notre Dame’s kickoff return TD highlights Sugar Bowl win over Georgia after terror attack

The Fighting Irish are moving on in the College Football Playoff, as No. 7 Notre Dame took down No. 2 Georgia, 23-10, to earn their spot in the semifinals.

Notre Dame will now face No. 6 Penn State, who beat No. 3 Boise State, next Thursday to determine who will head to the national championship game.

This game was supposed to be played on Wednesday night, but the horrific terror attack in New Orleans forced a postponement to Thursday afternoon. The Caesars Superdome was still packed for the matchup, where a moment of silence was had for those who were killed and injured by the senseless act of violence.

Chants of “U-S-A!” were also heard before the singing of the national anthem was heard throughout the stadium.

Once play began, these two teams showcased their suffocating defenses, as both teams were unable to find points on the scoreboard until the Bulldogs finally kicked a 41-yard field goal to make it 3-0 early in the second quarter.

It might have been more, though, as Arian Smith caught a Gunner Stockton pass and took it 67 yards to the Notre Dame 11-yard line. But one of the most odd penalites was called to back it up 15 yards, as a sideline referee collided with Parker Jones, a walk-on cornerback who hasn’t played all season and was on the sideline in his jersey with no pads on.

The 15-yard penalty ended up hurting Georgia as they only settled for a field goal when it could’ve been four more points.

Notre Dame, though, would not only match that field goal on the ensuing drive, but they took a 6-3 lead with 39 seconds to play when Mitch Jeter drilled a 48-yarder just before the end of the half.

The Fighting Irish were likely fine heading into the locker room with the lead despite never finding the end zone, but everything changed on the first play of Georgia’s next drive as quarterback Gunner Stockton was strip-sacked by RJ Oben.

As the ball bounced around the turf, Notre Dame’s Junior Tuihalamaka pounced on it and gave Riley Leonard and the Fighting Irish offense the ball on Georgia’s 13-yard line with time to finally get into the end zone.

That’s exactly what happened when Leonard threw a strike to wide receiver Beaux Collins for the 13-yard score to go up 13-3 at the half.

It was amazing for Notre Dame considering they would get the ball to start the second half. And that’s when the game totally shifted in favor of the Fighting Irish.

Jayden Harrison fielded the kickoff for Notre Dame and proceeded to take it to the house – 98 yards down the left sideline to blow the game open with a 20-3 lead for his squad. Head coach Marcus Freeman was loving every second of it on the sideline as he celebrated with his crew.

On the other sideline, head coach Kirby Smart knew he needed his boys to kick it into high gear, and Stockton was finally able to get one of his teammates in the end zone in the third quarter when Cash Jones was left all alone on a 32-yard wheel route that went for six.

But that’s all Georgia would get in the second half, as Notre Dame’s defense forced two turnover-on-downs drives after that, including a fourth-and-5 incomplete pass to Lawson Luckie to ice the victory.

Looking at the box score, it wasn’t pretty for Leonard, who threw for just 88 yards, though he didn’t throw an interception and rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries. Jordan Faison also provided some solid production for Notre Dame with 46 yards on four catches.

For the Bulldogs, Stockton was 18-for-29 for 225 yards and his touchdown pass. The Fighting Irish were able to stymie Trevor Etienne, the Bulldogs’ hard-nosed running back, as he had just 38 yards on 11 carries.

