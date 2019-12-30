Notre Dame's Ian Book announces return to school, putting NFL dreams on hold

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book announced he will put off a chance to play in the NFL for another year and return to school to play for the Fighting Irish in 2020.

Book, a senior, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“See you in 2020. Go Irish,” the picture read.

Book, barring an injury, will be the team’s starting quarterback when Notre Dame takes on Navy in Dublin, Ireland, to start the season. It will be the fourth time in eight years a college football game will be played in Ireland and it will be each team’s third visit to the country.

Notre Dame defeated Navy, 54-27, in their first meeting in Dublin. The Fighting Irish also bested the Midshipmen, 50-10, in 2012. Officials are expecting 35,000 fans to flood Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the Aug. 29, 2020, game.

Book played in 13 games for Notre Dame during the 2019 season. He passed for 3,039 yards and 34 touchdown passes against just six interceptions. He was listed as the No. 11-best draft-eligible quarterback to watch for before the season started, according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

The senior ended the 2019 season with a win over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. Notre Dame defeated Iowa State, 33-9, to finish 11-2 on the year. Book had 247 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Chase Claypool in the first quarter.