Notre Dame's Brian Kelly takes swipe at media after loss to Alabama

Frustrated Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly took a swipe at the media after losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff selection committee was criticized last month for putting Notre Dame in the top four despite its dismal recent history in the Bowl Championship Series and other New Year’s Six bowl games. ESPN’s graphic during Notre Dame’s game against Alabama showed just how bad the Fighting Irish have been.

Kelly was adamant that the team was going to be back as one of the final four teams, according to 24/7 Sports.

“I don’t know how I need to — I really don’t want to continue to go down this path,” Kelly said when asked what the next step Notre Dame has to take to get to the national title game.

“We’re going to keep getting here, OK? And we’re going to keep banging at it and you guys watched the game, didn’t you? They made plays on the perimeter. They made some dynamic plays. They had the college football player of the year who made some dynamic plays. We battled. We were right there.

“So we’re going to keep getting back here,” he continued. “And I’m sorry if you don’t like it or if the national media doesn’t like it, but we’re going to go back to work. We’re going to keep recruiting and we’re going to put ourselves back in this position again. And I think our kids battled and played really hard and physical. We ran the ball today. And I’m not taking it personal, because these questions keep coming up like we have to reinvent ourselves. We were physical today. They were dynamic on the perimeter, like they have been all year. This is a really good football team. And we’re just going to keep recruiting and keep playing and we’re going to keep putting ourselves in this position. And that’s all we can do.”

Notre Dame has solid offensive players but with Ian Book’s departure, the team will have to find a quarterback to replace him.

Running backs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree are expected to be back next season. Sophomore Brendon Clark was Book’s backup this season.