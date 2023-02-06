Notre Dame legend Tim Brown gives blunt take on offense after coach bolts for Alabama

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown fired off some tweets on Saturday after it was reported that Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees bolted for Alabama to take the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator job.

Rees will be replacing Bill O’Brien, who left for another stint with the New England Patriots. Rees, a former quarterback with the Fighting Irish, served as the school’s quarterbacks coach in 2017 and was then promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020. He kept the job once Marcus Freeman took over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown, who starred for the Fighting Irish before he turned pro and was enshrined in Canton, appeared to pan Rees’ decision to skip town for Nick Saban’s staff.

“This is a great day for Irish football and maybe even a better day for Tommy Rees. I’ve been around a lot of offenses, but the Irish offense last year, with maybe the exception of the North Carolina game, was extremely predictable,” he wrote.

“Seeing the offense struggle told me At least two things. 1) Tommy was very dependent on Kelly and more important, he didnt (sic) have the ability to dissect a defense. What we saw is what I call HERO ball! You have a player(mayer) who is better than the person covering and you throw him the ball a zillion times.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP DOWNPLAYS TOM BRADY, AARON RODGERS’ NFL ACCOLADES: ‘IT’S NOT IMPRESSIVE’

“Make Him the hero. If that doesn’t work you lose. I was at a couple of games where it took everything in me not to go knock on the booth window and say give me the call sheet!!! Lol! I truly wish him well, he’s gonna need it! Let’s Go Irish!”

Notre Dame finished the season 9-4 and ranked No. 18 in the final AP poll. The Fighting Irish wrapped the season with a win in the Gator Bowl, snapping a two-game bowl losing streak.

The offense was ranked 42nd in points per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team will have transfer Sam Hartman leading the charge in the 2023 season. The former Wake Forest star is considered to be an NFL talent. He had 3,701 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes last season.