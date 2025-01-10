Notre Dame forced to play backup quarterback in Orange Bowl after starter Riley Leonard leaves with injury

It’s next man up time for Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish inserted a backup quarterback while trailing in the Orange Bowl Thursday.

Notre Dame starting quarterback Riley Leonard left the College Football Playoff semifinal late in the first half and was being evaluated by the Fighting Irish’s medical staff.

Leonard went into the medical tent on Notre Dame’s sideline with about two minutes left in the half after a play in which he was hit by Penn State’s Zane Durant and Dvon J-Thomas.

It was not immediately clear what Leonard’s injury status was. He was replaced by Steve Angeli, and Notre Dame kicked a field goal on the final play of the half to cut Penn State’s lead to 10-3.

Leonard completed six of 11 passes for 63 yards and an interception before getting hurt.

Angeli, a Westfield, New Jersey, native, played high school football at Bergen Catholic High School. He made his first collegiate start in the 2023 Sun Bowl, throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-8 win over Oregon State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.