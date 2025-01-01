Notre Dame calls on fans to ‘join us in prayer’ following apparent terror attack ahead of Sugar Bowl

The University of Notre Dame is asking fans in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl to “join us in prayer” after an apparent terror attack killed at least 10 people and injured more than 30 others early Wednesday morning.

The statement shared on social media comes as thousands of college football fans have traveled to the city for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between the Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs.

“We are aware of the incident this morning in New Orleans and are working with law enforcement and others to determine the full scope and impact of the tragedy,” the statement posted on X read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We ask our fans to join us in prayer for those injured and lost in this senseless act of violence.”

The university urged those in New Orleans to avoid the surrounding area. It also encouraged anyone interested to attend a mass the university is holding at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.

The FBI is investigating a suspected act of terror after a driver plowed through a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 10 people and injuring at least 35 others. Police said the suspect was killed while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

SUGAR BOWL OFFICIAL SPEAKS OUT AFTER DEADLY BOURBON STREET ATTACK LEAVES AT LEAST 10 DEAD HOURS BEFORE KICKOFF

The tragedy has raised security concerns ahead of the Sugar Bowl, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night at the Caesars Superdome, which sits just a mile away from the crime scene.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick indicated at a press conference on Wednesday that the game will continue as expected.