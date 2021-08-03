Norway’s Karsten Warholm ripped his shirt in celebration as he broke his own world record in the 400-meter hurdles on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Warholm narrowly beat Team USA’s Rai Benjamin to claim the gold medal and set the new mark. He crossed the line at 45.94. Brazil’s Alison dos Santos won the bronze medal. Warholm beat his old mark by 0.76 seconds. He had just set the record last month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Sometimes in training, my coaches keep telling me this could be possible with the perfect race,” Warholm said of breaking 46 seconds. “But it was hard to imagine it because it’s a big barrier, and it’s something you don’t even dream about.”

Warholm ripped his uniform and held his head in amazement.

CANADA’S PAMELA WARE VOWS TO PERSEVERE AFTER FAILED OLYMPICS DIVE: ‘I’M NOT GOING ANYWHERE’

Benjamin said he was happy to be a part of the moment.

“If you would’ve told me that I was going to run 46.1 and lose, I would probably beat you up and tell you to get out of my room,” he said afterward. “I’m happy to be part of history.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is Warholm’s first Olympics medal. He had won gold medals in the World Championships, European Championships and European Indoor Championships before taking his talents to Tokyo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.