Northeast Conference women's basketball championship history
The Northeast Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference features 11 teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut State, Fairleigh Dickinson, Long Island, Merrimack, Mount St. Mary’s, Robert Morris, Sacred Heart, St. Francis (NY), St. Francis (PA) and Wagner.
The conference tournament begins March 9 and runs through March 15.
The women’s conference tournament began in 1987.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Read below for a list of past champions.
2019: ROBERT MORRIS
Robert Morris won its fourth title in six years in 2019. They defeated St. Francis (PA), 65-54. Nneka Ezeigbo was named tournament MVP.
2018: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) defeated Robert Morris, 66-56, in 2018. Jessica Kovatch was named MVP.
2017: ROBERT MORRIS
In 2017, Robert Morris defeated Bryant, 65-52. Anna Niki Stamolamprou won a second tournament MVP.
2016: ROBERT MORRIS
In 2016, Robert Morris defeated Sacred Heart, 56-51. Anna Niki Stamolamprou was the MVP of the tournament.
CAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2015: ST. FRANCIS (NY)
In 2015, St. Francis (NY) defeated Robert Morris, 77-62. Sarah Benedetti was named tournament MVP.
2014: ROBERT MORRIS
Robert Morris defeated St. Francis (PA) in 2014, 78-64. Artemis Sapnou was named tournament MVP.
2013: QUINNIPIAC
Quinnipiac won its first Northeast title in 2013. The Bobcats defeated St. Francis (PA), 72-33. Brittany McQuain was named MVP.
2012: SACRED HEART
In 2012, Sacred Heart was on top of the Northeast Conference. They defeated Monmouth, 58-48. Ericka Norman was named tournament MVP.
2011: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) defeated Monmouth, 72-58, in 2011. Red Flash star Brittany Lilley was named the MVP of the tournament.
2010: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) defeated Long Island, 77-68, in 2010. Britney Hodges was named tournament MVP.
2009: SACRED HEART
Sacred Heart defeated St. Francis (PA), 74-66, in 2009. Kaitlin Sowinski was named tournament MVP.
2008: ROBERT MORRIS
Robert Morris repeated in 2008, defeating Long Island, 86-75. Chinata Nesbit won the MVP for the second straight year.
2007: ROBERT MORRIS
Robert Morris defeated Sacred Heart, 68-66, in 2007. Chinata Nesbit was named tournament MVP.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2006: SACRED HEART
Sacred Heart won its first title in 2006. They defeated Quinnipiac, 69-65. Amanda Pape was named MVP.
2005: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) won its ninth conference title in 10 years. In 2005, they defeated Robert Morris, 65-50. Beth Swink won her second MVP award.
2004: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) defeated Monmouth, 70-55, in 2004. Tonjee Ward was named tournament MVP.
2003: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) defeated UMBC, 58-41, in 2003. Beth Swink was named tournament MVP.
2002: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) reclaimed conference glory in 2002. The Red Flash defeated Long Island, 74-54. Karen Hewitt was named MVP.
2001: LONG ISLAND
Long Island won its first Northeast title in 2001. They defeated Mount St. Mary’s, 79-61. Tamika Dudley was named tournament MVP.
2000: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) won a fifth straight title in 2000. The Red Flash defeated Wagner, 74-60. Jess Zinobile was named tournament MVP for a third time.
1999: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
In 1999, St. Francis (PA) defeated Monmouth, 88-76. Jess Zinobile won the MVP award.
1998: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) won a third straight title in 1998. The Red Flash defeated Wagner, 74-49. Mary Markey became the first multi-MVP winner.
1997: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) repeated in 1997, defeating Monmouth, 54-42. Jess Zinobile was named MVP.
1996: ST. FRANCIS (PA)
St. Francis (PA) started a stretch of Northeast Conference dominance in 1996. The Red Flash defeated Mount St. Mary’s, 83-75. Mary Markey was named MVP.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
1995: MOUNT ST. MARY’S
Mount St. Mary’s won its third consecutive title in 1995. They defeated St. Francis (PA), 80-61. Nikki Schroyer was named tournament MVP.
1994: MOUNT ST. MARY’S
Mount St. Mary’s repeated as champions in 1994, defeating St. Francis (PA), 78-67. Susie Rowlyk was named MVP.
1993: MOUNT ST. MARY’S
Mount St. Mary’s defeated Marist, 82-61, in 1993. Diana Matula was named MVP.
1992: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
In 1992, Fairleigh Dickinson won the Northeast again. They defeated Mount St. Mary’s, 78-55. Barbara DeShields was named tournament MVP.
1991: ROBERT MORRIS
Robert Morris defeated Wagner, 69-61. Maebeth Schalles was named tournament MVP.
1990: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
In 1990, Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Mount St. Mary’s, 70-65. Cathy Panos was named MVP.
ACC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
1989: WAGNER
Wagner defeated Robert Morris, 66-60, in 1989. Cynthia Quinlan was named MVP.
1988: ROBERT MORRIS
Robert Morris defeated Monmouth, 63-60, in 1988. JoAnn Beatty was named tournament MVP.
1987: MONMOUTH
Monmouth won the first-ever Northeast Conference women’s basketball tournament in 1987. The Hawks defeated Fairleigh Dickinson, 92-65. Linda Wilson was named tournament MVP.