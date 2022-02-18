North Dakota State, Oral Roberts men’s basketball players get into wild scuffle after game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wild scuffle broke out after a men’s college basketball game between North Dakota State and Oral Roberts on Thursday night after the Bison topped the Golden Eagles 77-59.

The situation occurred following the final play of the game.

North Dakota State had the Summit League matchup already in the bag when Bison guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes stole the ball from Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas. Harden-Hayes would go up for the dunk just after the final whistle.

Bison players were celebrating after the dunk but would go into the handshake line on the sideline. As players were shaking hands, Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills and North Dakota State head coach Dave Richman were seen exchanging words as well.

A lot of pushing and shoving and trash talking ensued. Golden Eagles player Elijah Lufile had to be held back and dragged down to be stopped from escalating matters further.

“You see the emotions of the game. You saw two teams playing until the end and some things spilled over,” Richman said after the game, via InForum. “That’s not anything that I want this program to be a part of. There are situations that are going to be learning experiences for myself and our group as we move forward.

“Anything from our end, I will apologize to Oral Roberts and coach Mills. But I also asked our guys to play until the end and we played to the end tonight.”

Mills also commented on the incident in a tweet.

“I am very saddened about what transpired at the conclusion of our game tonight v NDSU. ORU nor NDSU want to be represented in a negative light. Dave Richman & I have spoken & I have the utmost respect for the Bison program. Congratulations to the Bison on a dominant performance,” he wrote.

The Summit League didn’t release a statement on the incident as of yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.