North Carolina hiring Hubert Davis as men's basketball coach, replacing Roy Williams

The University of North Carolina didn’t have to look far to find its new men’s basketball coach.

Former Tar Heels player and assistant coach Hubert Davis will be the successor to Hall of Famer Roy Williams and lead the storied program moving forward, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The promotion for Davis came four days after Williams announced his retirement.

Davis, who played under the legendary Dean Smith before playing in the NBA, has spent the past nine seasons working under Williams. The school announced that it will have an introductory news conference on Tuesday for Davis.

Davis has been on Williams’ staff since 2012 as a bench coach, recruiter, and scout, which includes a run to the 2016 NCAA title game, and then a title the following season.

“I love this university,” Davis said in a statement on Monday. “I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can’t wait for all that comes next.”

The university has a history of hiring coaches with ties to the program, which has six NCAA titles. Longtime assistant Bill Guthridge took over Smith after he retired in 1997, and led the Tar Heels to two Final Fours. However, when Matt Doherty took over, he had an 8-20 season in 2002 and didn’t do well in three seasons with the team.

Davis will now take over and become the first Black coach in the program’s history.

“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this program,’’ Davis said. “I would not be here without Coach Dean Smith, Coach Bill Guthridge, and Coach Roy Williams; they taught me so much — and I’m eager to walk their path in my shoes and with my personality.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.