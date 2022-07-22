Noah Lyles sets American record with 200 meters victory, leading US sweep

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American sprinter Noah Lyles led the U.S. in a sweep of the 200-meter final at the World Athletics Championships Thursday night, beating a national record in the process.

Lyles, who took home the bronze medal at the 2020 Toyko Olympics in the men’s 200-meter, took home gold with a time of 19.31 – beating his own personal best of 19.50 and the American record of 19.32, which was set by Michael Johnson at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

“I was very self-concerned about whether that number was going to turn from a ‘2’ to a ‘1,” Lyles said of the unofficial time which first came in at 19.32.

WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS: JAMAICA SWEEPS WOMEN’S 100 METERS AS SHELLY-ANN FRASER-PRYCE DOMINATES THE RACE

“Nobody wants to share a record. I think even Michael Johnson doesn’t want to share a record. So I was just begging it to change.”

Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton rounded out the top three spots, leading to the U.S.’s second sweep of the worlds: first the 100, and now the 200.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lyles took to Twitter on Friday to share a picture of him and Johnson on the track after receiving his medal.

“I’m framing this one!” he wrote in the tweet. “2 fastest Americans ever!”

The Americans have taken home 22 medals across seven days of competition, with the championships ending Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“America’s, like, scooping up medals left and right,” Lyles said. “This feels great because I’ve been waiting for America to come out and dominate since I got on the platform.”

Lyles’ time is the third-fastest overall, behind Usain Bolt’s 19.19 in 2009 and Yohan Blake’s 19.26 run just two years later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.