No sign of engine failure in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, NTSB says

The wreckage of the helicopter that crashed in the hills of Southern California last month, killing basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people showed no outward sign of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday.

Bryant, 41, his daughter, Gianna, and the other passengers and pilot died in the Jan. 26 crash when the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter they traveling in went down in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. They were been on their way to a girls basketball tournament in which Gianna Bryant was playing.

The NTSB is investigating whether fog played a factor in the accident, among other variables, the agency said in an investigative update. The helicopter’s instrument panel was destroyed in the crash and most devices were displaced from their panel mounts, it said.

Because a tree branch near the crash site appeared to be cut, investigators believe the engine was working and the rotors were working during impact.

A witness told investigators he saw the helicopter flying one of two seconds before it crashed. He said it was flying forward and in a downward direction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant, a 14-time All-Star, played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships.

A final report on the crash isn’t expected for at least a year.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.