No catch: Raiders outlast Chargers after replay review

The Las Vegas Raiders were the beneficiaries of another brutal finish for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Justin Herbert’s pass to Donald Parham Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown on the final play of the game was overturned after a replay review, and Las Vegas held on to beat LA 31-26 on Sunday.

Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes for Las Vegas (5-3), which improved to 4-1 on the road. Herbert was 26 of 42 for 326 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (2-6), all of whose losses have come by seven points or less.

This time, Los Angeles got the ball on its 25 with 4:37 remaining and drove to the Las Vegas 4. Herbert found Parham in the right corner of the end zone, but after a replay review, the touchdown was overturned when it was determined the tight end did not maintain possession throughout the catch.

The Raiders trailed 17-14 at halftime but scored on their first two drives of the second half. Carr hit Nelson Agholor for a 45-yard TD and then Darren Waller had a 3-yard score to give Las Vegas a 28-17 advantage with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter.

Michael Badgley’s second field goal brought the Chargers within 28-20. On LA’s next possession, Herbert threw a screen pass to Gabe Nabers for a 4-yard touchdown, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed with 9:12 remaining.

The Chargers forced a three-and-out, but Las Vegas’ Kyle Wilber recovered KJ Hill’s muffed punt at the LA 31. The Raiders took advantage on Daniel Carlson’s 31-yard field goal with 4:42 left.

Carr finished 13 of 23 for 163 yards.

GROUNDING IT OUT

Oakland’s rushing attack was strong for the second straight game, gaining 160 yards and averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Devonte Booker led the way with 68 yards on eight carries and Josh Jacobs had 14 carries for 65 yards.

The Raiders opened the scoring on their second drive when Booker went 23 yards around right end with 4:42 remaining in the first quarter for his first touchdown in two years.

Los Angeles’ Kalan Ballage evened it at 7 early in the second quarter when he took a pitch from Herbert on fourth-and-1 from the Raiders 5 and found an opening on the right side of the line to score his first NFL touchdown. Ballage — who had 15 carries for 69 yards — was signed to the practice squad earlier in the season and was called up for the game due to injuries.

Jacobs put the Raiders back on top with 5:34 remaining in the first half on a 14-yard run.

QUICK STRIKES

The Chargers became the first team in nearly 11 years to score 10 or more points in the final 20 seconds of the first half as they rallied to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Herbert connected with Keenan Allen for a 27-yard touchdown to tie it at 14 with 19 seconds remaining. Las Vegas got the ball back with two timeouts remaining and decided not to run out the clock. The move backfired when Jerry Tillery sacked Carr, forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the Raiders 27 with 8 seconds left, and Badgley made a 45-yard field goal.

The last time to score 10 points that late in the half was Philadelphia on Dec. 28, 2008, against Dallas.

INJURIES

Raiders: LT Kolton Miller (ankle) was inactive for the first time in his three-year career.

Chargers: RT Bryan Bulaga aggravated a back injury on the first series. RB Justin Jackson sustained a knee injury during the first quarter. DE Joey Bosa and RB Troymaine Pope were inactive with concussions.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host Denver next Sunday.

Chargers: At Miami next Sunday.