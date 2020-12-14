No. 7 Baylor women roll to 91-45 victory over Texas Tech

NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds and the No. 7 Baylor women rolled to a 91-45 victory over Texas Tech in their first Big 12 home game Monday night.

DiJonai Carrington scored 13 points to help the Lady Bears (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) to a 42-4 advantage in bench scoring.

Baylor broke a 47-47 tie in the series with its 23rd consecutive victory over the Lady Raiders (3-2, 0-1). The Lady Bears are 40-8 against Texas Tech under coach Kim Mulkey.

Vivian Gray was the only Texas Tech player in double figures with 18 points. The senior transfer from Oklahoma State was 6 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 from the line.

Trinity Oliver and Hannah Gusters scored 10 points apiece for Baylor. Gusters had three blocked shots.

Smith scored five straight points on an 11-1 run as a 29-17 ballooned to 40-18 late in the second quarter.

The highlight for the junior came in the third quarter when Smith made an alley oop layup from Moon Ursin, who ran down a loose ball a few feet from the basket and lofted the pass as she turned. The free throw from Smith, who was 9 of 10 from the line, put Baylor up 51-30. Ursin had seven rebounds and four assists.

The game was already out of reach when the Lady Bears scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter for an 80-36 lead. Baylor outscored Texas Tech 27-9 in the final quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: It’s a little early in coach Krista Gerlich’s first season with her alma mater for a game against the perennial Big 12 champion to be a gauge of where the Lady Raiders are. Gerlich also got a late start with her hiring in August after predecessor Marlene Stollings was fired following a newspaper report detailing allegations of abuse in the program.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have led the country in field goal percentage defense four consecutive years and could be on their way to doing it again. Opponents were shooting 29.6% coming in, and the Lady Raiders finished at 28%.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: The Big 12 home opener against TCU is scheduled for Saturday.

Baylor: The Lady Bears are scheduled to play Southern in the first of three straight nonconference home games Wednesday.