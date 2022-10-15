No. 6 Tennessee snaps losing streak to Nick Saban, takes down No. 3 Alabama on last-second field goal

As fans streamed into Neyland Stadium before the biggest game of the college football season, there was a palpable belief that this would be the year Tennessee finally knocked Nick Saban and Alabama from its high horse.

Since Saban took over Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide have gone on a run rarely seen in sports, winning eight SEC championships, six national championships, and never losing to the Tennessee Vols.

In 15 tries against Saban, Tennessee has not managed one win, frustrating a fanbase that became accustomed to winning in the 1990’s.

TENNESSEE LOOKS TO END 15-GAME LOSING STREAK AGAINST ALABAMA AS COLLEGE FOOTBALL TURNS ATTENTION TO KNOXVILLE

The wait is over.

No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 3 Alabama 52-49 Saturday at Neyland Stadium in what may go down as the game of the century.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 7 PREVIEW: TOP-10 SHOWDOWN IN KNOXVILLE, UNDEFEATED MATCHUPS IN BIG TEN, BIG 12

On a last-second, 40-yard field by Chase McGrath, Tennessee exorcised its demons against Saban as Neyland Stadium emptied onto the field.

It came after a missed field goal by Alabama kicker by Will Reichard from 50-yards.

It was a back and forth affair that saw Tennessee head into halftime with a 28-20 lead. But Alabama took the lead with 4:27 left in the third quarter before a flurry of plays in the fourth quarter decided the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Led by Heisman-hopeful Hendon Hooker, who threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns, the Tennessee offense got going early, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions. The offense – No. 1 in the country in yards per game heading into Week 7 – moved quickly and efficiently, stunning an Alabama defense not used to allowing teams into the end zone.

In a very unlike-Saban fashion, the Crimson Tide were their own worst enemies, committing seven penalties in the first quarter and inexplicably muffing a punt in the second quarter after getting their first stop of the ballgame.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Tennessee answered Alabama at every turn, with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt setting a school record with five receiving touchdowns, catching six passes for 207 yards.

Tennessee moves to 6-0 on the season while Alabama drops to 6-1.