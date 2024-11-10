No. 20 Colorado stays alive for College Football Playoff as Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter continues dominance

Colorado just might be a playoff team after all.

The No. 20 Buffaloes earned a 41-27 victory over Texas Tech in Lubbock Saturday, improving their College Football Playoff chances.

Texas Tech got out to a 13-0 lead, but the Buffaloes turned it on.

Shedeur Sanders found LaJohntay Wester for a 23-yard touchdown, and, just before halftime, the Buffs kicked a field goal to make it a three-point game.

After halftime, Sanders rushed in for a score, giving Colorado the lead. But the Red Raiders answered back with a touchdown to regain the lead. But the Colorado offense was hot, and Sanders threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard to give the Buffs a 24-20 lead.

Colorado forced a three and out on its next defensive drive, or so it thought.

Texas Tech faked a punt, but a pass fell incomplete, giving Colorado great field position. And the Buffaloes took advantage. This time, the dynamic duo of Sanders and Travis Hunter connected for a 24-yard touchdown to go up 31-20.

Down 14, Texas Tech scored a touchdown with just over two minutes left, and it forced a three and out. With 63 seconds to go, the Red Raiders started a potential game-tying drive at their own 6 with no timeouts, but Behren Morton lost a fumble that was picked up by Shilo Sanders, who scored a touchdown to all but ice it.

A few hours after head coach Deion Sanders gave his “vote” for the Heisman Trophy to Hunter, the two-way superstar showed why Coach Prime feels that way. He finished with nine catches for 99 yards and the score. Shedeur, meanwhile, was 30-for-43 for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

Colorado’s defense stood tall, recording 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. It was Colorado’s fourth road win of the season, its most since 2002.

The Buffaloes are 7-2 after winning just four games last season. Their final three games are home against Utah, at Kansas and home against Oklahoma State. Those three teams are a combined 10-16 this season, with a 3-14 record against Big 12 opponents.

So, the Buffaloes are on the fast track to 10-2 and an appearance in the Big 12 title game. Being in second place in the conference behind BYU, they control their own destiny.

A victory in the title game would clinch them a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, and an appearance alone in the championship game could earn them an at-large bid.

