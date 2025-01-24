Nikola Jokić drains near full-court shot en route to joining elite company with dominant triple-double

Nikola Jokić is well on his way to winning his fourth MVP in five seasons, and performances like Thursday night’s are why that’s the case.

The Serbian superstar put up perhaps his most impressive game ever, and one of the best in NBA history, en route to his Denver Nuggets‘ 132-123 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Jokić dropped 35 points, grabbed 22 rebounds and handed out 17 assists in the contest, good for his league-leading 20th triple-double of the season; the next-closest is LeBron James with nine, so he is quite literally lapping the field.

With the performance, Jokić became just the second person in NBA history to drop 35-plus points, grab 20 or more rebounds, and dish out at least 15 assists in a game. The other? Wilt Chamberlain, who did so back on February 14, 1962, when he put up 35-24-15.

But in putting up the dominant numbers came something that you have to see to believe.

With the seconds winding down in the third quarter, and the Nuggets up big, Jokić decided to heave a shot at the opposite end of the court. Well, when you’re hot, you’re hot.

It’s now five consecutive triple-doubles for Jokić, who is averaging a career-high 30.2 points, 13.4 rebounds (his second-most), and 10.1 assists, also the most of his career. But the shot is what seemed to take the arena by storm – except Jokić, of course.

“I thought it had a chance, and then boom,” said teammate Russell Westbrook, who ironically is the last player to average a triple-double in a season. “The best part of it was no reaction from him. Which I love.”

Added head coach Michael Malone, “Not surprising. He’s a guy that has this uncanny ability.”

“When you play you want to make every shot,” Jokić said. “I took it to make it and I did make it. It’s a lucky shot, not really a high-percentage shot, but I took it to make it. It’s three points. It’s going to help us.”

Only Oscar Robertson and Westbrook have averaged a 30-point triple-double in NBA history, but Jokić could very well join their company.

“I think this is the best basketball I’ve ever played,” Jokić said. “I’m feeling good out there, I’m in shape, the ball is going in. I think I’m playing really good.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

