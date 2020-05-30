Nike releases ad in wake of George Floyd death: 'For once, Don't Do It'

Nike released a simple but powerful ad Friday evening following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

The footwear company posted a minute-long ad with white text over a black screen on its Instagram urging people not to “turn your back on racism” and instead “be part of the change.”

“For once, Don’t Do It,” the text read, playing on Nike’s popular slogan.

“Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change.”

Nike’s stance on the issue comes after several athletes joined a nationwide movement to publicly condemn the officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Floyd was killed as Minneapolis police officers had him in custody Monday. A video appeared to show one officer with a knee on Floyd’s neck as he screamed for help and that he was having trouble breathing. Floyd later died.

Violent protests have since erupted throughout the nation.

The officer seen pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck has since been arrested and faces third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.