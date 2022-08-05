Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45 following cancer battle

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday after a long battle with glioblastoma, the team confirmed. She was 45.

The Diamondbacks issued a statement confirming Nicole Hazen’s passing following complications related to the rare form of brain cancer she was diagnosed with more than two years ago.

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion,” the Hazen family said in a statement. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness.

“From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward.”

Mike Hazen took a leave of absence in 2021 to care for his wife and their four children.

“Nicole was a beloved member of the D-backs’ family, and we are saddened by her passing,” managing general partner Ken Kendrick and team president and CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Charlie, John, Teddy, Sam and their entire extended family. Nicole will be remembered for her vibrance, kindness and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. Her fighting spirit was evident in every step of her courageous journey and in her efforts to make an impact on research and treatment, while providing future hope to those who receive a similar diagnosis. She will forever be remembered and honored.”

Support for the Hazen family poured in, as many remembered her for her “grace, compassion & strength.”

Mike Hazen joined the Diamondbacks in 2016.