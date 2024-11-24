Nick Saban warns Texas A&M ahead of team’s visit to Auburn: ‘That place is haunted’

During his 17 seasons patrolling the Alabama football sideline, Nick Saban became familiar with competing against Auburn, the Crimson Tide’s in-state rival.

The retired Saban works as an analyst for ESPN’s “College GameDay.” The popular television program was in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday for the matchup between Ohio State and Indiana.

The Buckeyes entered the Week 13 contest No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, while Indiana was slotted fifth. Ohio State handed Indiana its first loss of the season.

During a discussion about Saturday’s Southeastern Conference showdown between Auburn and the visiting Texas A&M Aggies, Saban issued a warning about playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium, suggesting the football stadium was “haunted.”

“Well, I would be alerting Texas A&M, because, in my opinion, 17 years going to Auburn and playing at Jordan-Hare [Stadium], that place is haunted,” Saban said. “I guarantee it.

“The way we lost games and the way we won games there, it’s unbelievable. Kick Six, and then the ‘gravedigger’ last year. I mean, I’m telling you, the place is haunted.”

The Iron Bowl, the name for the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, has resulted in surprising and memorable finishes on several occasions.

The “Kick Six” play was a reference to a game-winning 109-yard return on a missed field goal as time expired during the 2013 edition of the game.

Saban coached the Crimson Tide to victory more times than not in the Iron Bowl, going 12-5 during his career. But Alabama had a 5-4 record in games played at Auburn’s home stadium.

Texas A&M will look to keep its playoff hopes alive Saturday night during its visit to Auburn. The next edition of the Iron Bowl is scheduled for Nov. 30. This year’s game will be played on Alabama’s campus at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The rivalry moves back to Jordan-Hare in 2025.

