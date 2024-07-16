Nick Saban says he was initially denied entry from SEC Media Days: ‘It was a little different’

For the first time, Nick Saban was a member of the press when he attended SEC Media Days on Monday. To his surprise, however, he broke a cardinal rule and was denied entry, at least initially.

Saban said on ESPN he forgot to wear his press badge upon entering the event. Essentially, Saban got a taste of what it was like to be a running back and get stuffed at the line of scrimmage on 4th-and-goal.

“It’s a little different. I’ve never worn a credential in my life,” the former Alabama football coach said on “Get Up.” “Was always, for 17 years, able to get into SEC Media Day without a credential. I had to go back to the room today to get my credential to get in.

“So, that’s one of the biggest changes I see. It’s not like it used to be.”

Saban said he did not see anyone record the interaction, pouring cold water on Mike Greenberg’s hope that he would have loved to see the college football legend get “carded.”

“But people were very polite and it was OK,” Saban added.

Saban joined ESPN after he announced his retirement from Alabama. He is set to be on “College Gameday” this season.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” Saban said in a statement at the time. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Saban won seven national titles as a head coach, the most in college football history. His first one came while with the LSU Tigers, but six rings were forged in Tuscaloosa.

He helped Alabama secure seven SEC titles and four national titles in the last 10 seasons, making the Crimson Tide one of the most feared programs in the country.

Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer from Washington to replace Saban.

