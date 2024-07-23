Nick Saban receives odds for Kamala Harris’ VP nomination

Nick Saban for vice president of the United States? One sportsbook is letting bettors wager on it.

President Biden on Sunday announced he would not seek re-election weeks after a disastrous debate sparked concerns about his cognitive abilities. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee to run against former President Trump in the election.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Speculation immediately ran rampant about who Harris would pick as the vice president. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper are among the names to run with Harris.

BetOnline.ag put forth another name – the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide football coach.

The online sportsbook said there was a 250-1 shot Saban would be nominated. Saban’s odds are as long as Oprah Winfrey. The sportsbook had shorter odds on George Clooney (100-1) and Michelle Obama (28-1).

SEC OFFICIAL MAKES ‘HORNS DOWN’ PENALTY DECISION AS COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON NEARS

Saban, 72, abruptly retired from coaching college football in January after winning seven national championships during his career. He is set to be an analyst on ESPN’s “College Gameday” moving forward.

There is no indication Saban would step into the political arena. He endorsed Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W. Va., when he ran for Senate as a Democrat in 2018. He called Manchin a friend in a political advertisement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Saban retired, Alabama Democrats urged Saban to run against Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville. There was no indication that Saban had planned to do so.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.