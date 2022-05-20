Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher firestorm prompts SEC to nix media availability

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A continuation of the 24-hour Nick Saban – Jimbo Fisher feud will have to wait for another day. The SEC coach’s fireworks show is now in a forced intermission, courtesy of Greg Sankey, Southeastern Conference commissioner.

Paul Pabst, producer of The Dan Patrick Show, passed along word that Sankey was shutting down the party, tweeting: “We were going to have Lane Kiffin on the show today, but the SEC commish said no media/no comments to all the SEC coaches.”

Lane Kiffin, who resorted to tweeting Commando gifs while left speechless during the coaching drama, told Pabst he was “asked” not to comment or do any media off of Thursday’s coverage.

Sankey is clearly hoping to avoid a repeat of Thursday when Fisher went scorched earth on Saban, his former boss. At one point Fisher insinuated that Bama’s coach considered himself to be a higher power, saying: “Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how God did his deal and you may find things out about a guy a lot of things you didn’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football, go dig into his past or anybody that’s ever coached with him.”

Deion Sanders eventually joined in on the early afternoon war or words which continued into primetime and through the early hours of Friday morning. Even OutKick founder Clay Travis chimed in on college football’s biggest offseason beef, tweeting: “Good lord, this is like a boxing match promo. How wild is A&M-Bama going to be this year?!”

Though Sankey, on behalf of the SEC, publicly reprimanded Saban and Fisher, there has been no confirmation at this time that the conference’s coaches are to avoid further comment.