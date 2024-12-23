Nick Saban corrects Shane Gillis after comedian jokes coach oversaw cheating during storied Alabama tenure

In January, Nick Saban sent shock waves through the college football landscape when he announced he would step away from the sidelines. Shortly after the legendary coach retired, Saban officially joined ESPN.

While Saban works primarily as an analyst for the network’s long-running and popular pregame program, “College GameDay,” he also contributes to NFL Draft coverage and makes appearances on other ESPN shows and platforms. The last segment of an episode of “College GameDay” typically features a celebrity guest who offers their picks for some of the upcoming games.

On Friday, comedian Shane Gillis was tapped as the guest picker. But at one point during his appearance, one of the funnyman’s jokes seemed to irritate Saban.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During a discussion about the state of college football, Gillis cited the relatively new “parity” that exists in the sport. But during his remarks, Gillis also seemed to assert that either Saban or perhaps the Alabama football program as a whole orchestrated or turned a blind eye if players received improper payments.

ALABAMA AD CALLS ON FANS TO DONATE TO NIL COLLECTIVE TO STAY COMPETITIVE: ‘WE MUST RESPOND’

“This feels different, it feels like we can win it,” Gillis said. “There’s a parity, now that everybody can pay their players, Notre Dame has a shot. It’s not just the SEC, it’s not Coach Saban.” The seven-time national championship winning coach was not present when Gillis made the comments.

However, fellow ESPN college football analyst Pat McAfee eventually reminded Gillis about what he said.

“You called him a cheater earlier,” McAfee noted.

While Gillis said he made the comments in jest, Saban appeared to take offense to the suggestion that players were inappropriately compensated under his watch.

“I was just joking around,” Gillis said. “I don’t think the SEC paid players. Ever. I’m joking. Is this not a fun show?”

Gillis eventually turned his attention to Saban’s attire, particularly the retired coach’s hat.

“Ol’ Alabama Jones is being serious,” Gillis joked in an apparent reference to the hat that has become synonymous with the fictional character Indiana Jones.

Saban then offered a straightforward response to Gillis’ joke concerning how he ran the Alabama program during his 17-year run.

“I do believe in integrity. I always tried to run the program that way so players had a better chance to be successful in life,” Saban said. “We make more money in the NFL than any other school, 61 players in the league. That was how we cheated. We developed players.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saban won six national titles during his storied tenure in Tuscaloosa. Before taking the head coaching job at Alabama, Saban led the LSU Tigers to the BCS National Championship Game after the 2003 regular season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.