Nick Saban, Alabama players deliver powerful Black Lives Matter message: 'We can't be silent'

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his players teamed up to deliver a powerful message in support of Black Lives Matter amid the ongoing nationwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood wrote the video, and it featured players like Mac Jones, Emil Ekiyor, and Evan Neal.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent,” the players said together in the video.

“We are a team. Black, white brown,” they added. “Together we are a family. We are brothers.”

“On the field we are relentless. We are strong. We are conquerors. But we are human beings first.”

“And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters.”

The idea came about when the players met with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, as well as Condoleezza Rice. The two of them told the players to use their platform for good use, according to AL.com.

“When we see our families, our neighbors, our classmates subjected to violence, we recognize the fear in their eyes,” the Alabama players said. “We believe the solutions to our challenges are within us. We choose to listen. We choose to hear, and understand other’s perspectives.

“Let’s listen. Let’s unite. Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”