Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets during post-game meltdown: ‘Honestly feel like s–t’

Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios was filmed wrecking two tennis rackets after losing a match with Russia’s Karen Khachanov at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Kyrgios lost 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), and 4-6 in the match against Khachanov, which lasted nearly four hours.

Video shows the 27-year-old Australian walking calmly towards his bags after his Grand Slam hopes were dashed.

Kyrgios then suddenly proceeds to throw a major fit – smashing his tennis racket against the ground three times before throwing it.

Kyrgios is then seen grabbing a second racket and throwing it to the ground with such force that it nearly bounced over the net.

This follows another outburst from Kyrgios this week, where he was seen spitting and swearing at his own team box.

“”Go home if you’re not going to f—ing support me, bro,” Kyrgios shouted at his group of fans, including his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. For his behavior, Krygios was fined $7,500.

“I honestly feel like s–t. I feel like I’ve let so many people down,” Kyrgios said bluntly at the press conference following the contentious match with Khachanov.

“I’m obviously devastated,” the despondent tennis player added. “But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He’s a warrior. I thought he served really good today.”

“Honestly probably the best server I played this tournament, to be honest, the way he was hitting his spots under pressure,” Kyrgios added.