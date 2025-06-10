Nick Chubb signs 1-year deal with Texans as former Browns star looks to revamp career: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Chubb has a new home in the NFL.

The former Cleveland Browns star has signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, worth up to $5 million, per NFL Network.

The deal has a reported base salary of $2.5 million.

Chubb was expected to sign with Houston, but the deal was pending a Monday physical, which clearly went well.

The Browns and Chubb were having discussions about a possible reunion before the 2025 NFL Draft, but NFL Network reported that both sides were unable to find common ground on a deal.

In turn, Chubb was looking for his next opportunity elsewhere, and he got it with one of the best offenses in the NFL.

He will be teaming up with Joe Mixon, the do-it-all running back who had 1,325 scrimmage yards and 1,016 yards rushing with 12 total touchdowns over 14 games in his first season with Houston. He earned himself a trip to the Pro Bowl as a result.

NFL teams have liked the dual running back threat, especially with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs wreaking havoc on the Detroit Lions. As a result, teams have invested in duos that could do the same for their own offense, and head coach DeMeco Ryans is certainly going to like his backfield if they can stay healthy.

Chubb was once an elite NFL running back, breaking out in his second season with the Browns for 1,494 yards on the ground for his first Pro Bowl nod. He had become the workhorse running back Cleveland hoped he would be as a second-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, earning himself four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-22.

However, Chubb’s career would be derailed a bit by a gruesome knee injury during “Monday Night Football” on the road in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chubb suffered a brutal hit where his knee clearly went in the wrong direction. He was forced out for the remainder of the season.

Chubb had a long recovery, which led to him missing the first six games of the Browns’ 2204 campaign. He would get back out on an NFL field in Week 7, and he rushed for 332 yards on 102 attempts in eight games.

It was not the type of production the Browns were used to from Chubb, which is why they were hesitant to bring him back. When the NFL Draft came along, they took Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson to add to their depth chart that already had Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.

Thus, Chubb’s time with the Browns came to an end.

Perhaps Chubb can summon his old self in a Texans uniform this season with a team primed for another playoff run.

