NHL’s Alex Galchenyuk threatened to have police killed during arrest that led to Coyotes release, cops say

Alleged details have emerged from Alex Galchenyuk’s arrest earlier this week that ultimately led to him being released by the Arizona Coyotes.

After Galchenyuk crashed a car into a sign, he was erratic toward police, threatening death on them.

Galchenyuk, who was born in the United States to Belarusian parents, said he could make a “one phone call” to connections in Russia, “and you’re all dead,” according to police.

“I’m gonna chop you, your wife, your daughter,” Galechnyuk said to one officer, according to the police report.

Galchenyuk also is alleged to have used a racial slur toward an officer in training during his apparent outburst. Police said Galchenyuk told officers he was joking about the threats.

The 29-year-old was released from the Coyotes just 12 days after signing a one-year deal with them. The move came less than a week after he was arrested on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating.

This was set to be his third stint with the organization. He also played for them in 2018-2019 and 2021-2022.

The Montreal Canadiens selected Galchenyuk with the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he spent his first six seasons there.

He has since played for the Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and two AHL teams in just the last five seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.