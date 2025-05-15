NHL star J.T. Miller comes up short at US Open golf qualifying event

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While J. T. Miller is widely known as a hockey star, he recently took a shot at golf.

Miller competed in a 2025 U.S. Open qualifier Tuesday, and he just missed the cut.

Miller, in his second stint with the New York Rangers, finished the qualifying event in Pennsylvania with a 4-over 76. Miller was four shots away from advancing to a playoff for a shot at being an alternate.

This wasn’t Miller’s first attempt at golf. The NHL All-Star told 93.7 The Fan he has played in at least three qualifiers in the past.

Miller also admitted nerves played a role Tuesday.

“Today, on the first green, I couldn’t even hold the putter,” he said via NHL.com. “So, I talked myself into it that it wouldn’t be like that. But I think the first couple of swings are just like that.”

Miller bogeyed on the first hole.

While Miller is appreciative he could take a swing at golf for “one day,” he doesn’t appear interested in making a permanent career switch.

“I had an opportunity to play for one day,” Miller said. “I know who I’m playing against out there. I’m a competitive guy, so I just kept the expectations realistic. I’m happy with myself.”

The Rangers did not qualify for the 2025 playoffs.

