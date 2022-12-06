NHL star Carey Price’s opposition to Canadian gun bill creates stir

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price caught flak Saturday when he opposed a proposed Canadian gun-control bill.

In an Instagram post, Price expressed support for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) and criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the bill, which is described as a “comprehensive strategy to address gun violence and strengthen gun laws” in the country.

“I love my family, I love my country and I care for my neighbour,” Price wrote in the post. “I am not a criminal or a threat to society. What @justinpjtrudeau is trying to do is unjust. I support the @ccfr_ccdaf to keep my hunting tools. Thank you for listening to my opinion.”

Controversy erupted over Price’s support for the CCFR when the company reportedly used the promotional code “poly” for merchandise sales. According to Yahoo Sports, the code is believed to be a reference to the 1989 ?cole Polytechnique massacre – a mass shooting that left 14 women dead and another 10 women injured.

Polytechnique Montreal denounced the promotional code. Tracey Wilson, a firearms right coalition spokesperson, said the code wasn’t meant to make light of the tragedy but was supposed to be meant as a response to a gun-control group’s group Twitter account called PlySeSouvient.

On Monday, Price tweeted he disagreed with the promotional code but believed in his right to own guns.

“My views are my own and I do believe in them,” he tweeted. “The only reason I bring up this issue is because it is what’s being brought up now and not out of disrespect to anyone. No, I did didn’t agree with the promotional code either.

“I continue to stand beside my fellow hunters and sport shooters who have legally acquired our property and use in a safe manner.”

The Montreal organization released a statement later Monday.

“On Saturday, Carey Price posted a statement in support of the CCFR’s opposition to proposed federal gun control legislation,” the statement read. “As previously stated, Carey was unaware of the CCFR’s recent marketing campaign nor was he aware of the unfortunate timing on his statement. The Montreal Canadiens wish to express their sincere apology to any and all who have been offended or upset by the discourse that has arisen over this matter in recent days.”

Price, a Vezina and Hart Trophy winner, has yet to play this season.